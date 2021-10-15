Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.63

Shares of Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.63 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 828843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.80.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

