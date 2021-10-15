TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TORM opened at $2.75 on Friday. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.