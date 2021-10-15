Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TRYIY opened at $12.63 on Friday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

