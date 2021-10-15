Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

SEDG stock opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.