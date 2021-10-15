Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 108,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

