Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.94 Million Stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

