Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 491 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

