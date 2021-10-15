Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,939,657 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,939,657 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,595 shares of company stock worth $8,561,642. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.