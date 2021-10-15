Toroso Investments LLC Buys 135,156 Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,156 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

