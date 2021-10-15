Toroso Investments LLC Buys 180 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

