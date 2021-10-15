Toroso Investments LLC Buys 25,960 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 454.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 104.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

