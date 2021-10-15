Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $319.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

