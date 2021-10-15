Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

