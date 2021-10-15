Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 43,099 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 374.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GP opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. On average, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

