Towercrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.69. 1,193,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,778,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

