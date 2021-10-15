Towercrest Capital Management Buys 3,687 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,296. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

