Towercrest Capital Management Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 507,732 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

