Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 22,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,042. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

