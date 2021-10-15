Towercrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,863 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,677,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,618,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

