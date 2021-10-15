Traders Purchase High Volume of AerCap Call Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 673% compared to the average daily volume of 1,240 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,729. AerCap has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

