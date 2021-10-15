Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 432% compared to the average daily volume of 746 call options.
In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLI opened at $24.02 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
