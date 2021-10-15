Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.14

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.14 and traded as low as C$19.59. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.70, with a volume of 201,474 shares.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.