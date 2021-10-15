TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $90,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $635.74 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.23. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.