Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

