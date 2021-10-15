Travis Bjarne Tweit Acquires 2,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Travis Bjarne Tweit acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,292 shares in the company, valued at C$942,195.84.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

