Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.78 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.