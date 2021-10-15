Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:CSV opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

