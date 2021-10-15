Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $163.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

