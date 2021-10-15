Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 10,850 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Parke Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.