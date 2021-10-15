Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after buying an additional 419,554 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,220,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,341,000 after buying an additional 167,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,991,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,434,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.