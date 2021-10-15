Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2986 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

