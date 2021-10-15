Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

