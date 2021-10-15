Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $10.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,298.09 or 0.99870940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00571112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

