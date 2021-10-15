Truist Initiates Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.
NYSE:PKG opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.
In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
