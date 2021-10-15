Truist Initiates Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

