Truist Lowers Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $88.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NYSE EHC opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

