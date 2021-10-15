Truist Securiti Comments on DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

DBRG stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

