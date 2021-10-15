Truist Securities Cuts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.43.

DVA opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

