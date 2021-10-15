Truist Securities Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $55.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $2,999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,906 shares of company stock worth $45,034,820 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

