Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 2.5%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73). Approximately 431,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,271,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.33.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

