Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$57.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.83.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.