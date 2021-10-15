Tudor Pickering Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.02.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.91 and a 52-week high of C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a PE ratio of -80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
