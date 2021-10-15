Tudor Pickering Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.02.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.91 and a 52-week high of C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a PE ratio of -80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.