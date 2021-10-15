Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Turing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.