Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.