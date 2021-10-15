Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

