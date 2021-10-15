Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE TRQ opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

