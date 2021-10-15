Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $13.80. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 155,570 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

