Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

