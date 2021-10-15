Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of TWIN opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
