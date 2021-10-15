TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

