Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

