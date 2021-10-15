Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 193.7% in September

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.